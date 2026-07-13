Airlines Adjust Flight Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

Airlines worldwide are navigating a complex landscape as they reassess flight routes to the Middle East amid ongoing geopolitical tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. While some have restored services, many carriers continue suspensions or modifications to their schedules to ensure passenger safety.

Numerous airlines such as Air Canada, Air France-KLM, and Delta have cancelled or delayed flights to high-traffic hubs like Dubai and Tel Aviv, awaiting stabilization of the region's security situation. European carriers like Lufthansa and British Airways are similarly cautious, with many choosing to suspend or reduce services to the area.

These adjustments have disrupted travel plans and presented operational challenges to the airlines, who are closely monitoring the evolving situation. With the resumption of flights to certain destinations like Dubai and Riyadh scheduled later this year, airlines are taking measured steps to balance demand with passenger safety.