Maersk Sets Sail Again on Red Sea Route: Smooth Sailing Ahead?

Maersk is resuming operations through the Red Sea for its WAF6 service, connecting the Middle East, Mediterranean, and West Africa. This marks a gradual return to the Suez Canal corridor after previous disruptions due to attacks by Yemen's Houthis. Other shipping companies are also reconsidering this route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:52 IST
Maersk Sets Sail Again on Red Sea Route: Smooth Sailing Ahead?
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In a notable development, Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Monday its decision to resume operations through the Red Sea for its WAF6 service. This route links vital regions including the Middle East, Mediterranean, and West Africa, as the company takes a careful step towards restoring the use of the Suez Canal.

Maersk's WAF6 service, solely operated by the company, signifies a significant move towards reestablishing the Suez Canal as a key global shipping route. This comes in response to the disruptions caused by attacks from Yemen's Houthis, which had initially led many carriers to reroute around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

With this decision, Maersk joins a growing list of shipping companies revisiting the Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal. Recently, the company also announced the resumption of its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service, highlighting a trend of renewed confidence in this crucial maritime pathway.

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