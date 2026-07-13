Oil Market in Turmoil: Straits, Strikes, and Surging Prices
Oil prices surged by over 3% as U.S.-Iran military tensions sparked fears about energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude prices climbed, driven by increased geopolitical risks and potential disruptions. Analysts highlighted the risk premium and the impact on production due to decreased tanker numbers.
- Country:
- United States
Oil prices soared by more than 3% on Monday following renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran, raising concerns over the security of energy shipments through the critical Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose by $2.39, or 3.14%, to $78.40, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.17, or 3.04%, to $73.58 a barrel. Both benchmarks had seen even higher increases earlier in the trading session.
Military actions over the weekend heightened fears of escalating conflict. Tehran launched attacks on U.S. facilities in the Gulf and closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for global oil. Experts warned of further disruptions and a heightened risk premium supporting the climb in prices.