Concerns Raised Over EU's New Digital Border Security System

British transport minister Heidi Alexander expresses concerns regarding the European Union's new digital border security system. Her apprehensions address long waits encountered at passport control. Alexander communicated these concerns to the EU transport commissioner, highlighting challenges for those traveling within Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:51 IST
Concerns Raised Over EU's New Digital Border Security System
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British transport minister Heidi Alexander has expressed serious concerns over the European Union's newly implemented digital border security checks, citing reports of extensive delays at passport control.

On Tuesday, Alexander reached out to the EU transport commissioner to discuss these issues, highlighting the pressures placed on travelers by the system.

Her department reported on the correspondence, emphasizing the need for efficient solutions to resolve the long waits encountered by travelers across Europe.

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