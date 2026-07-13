Tragedy Strikes Bangkok: Pub Inferno Claims Lives

An intense fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok has claimed 27 lives and injured dozens. The blaze erupted close to midnight, resulting in chaos as patrons struggled to escape the engulfed venue.

Police are probing the incident for possible negligence, including obstructions at emergency exits and the use of flammable materials in stage decorations. Eyewitness accounts and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's site visit highlight the lack of accessible exits.

The pub, situated in a busy area, is suspected to have caught fire due to an electrical short circuit. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames as patrons battled to escape. Survivors recounted the chaos and the absence of clear escape routes, attributing the tragedy to potential safety oversights.