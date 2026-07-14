Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet Strategy Unveiled

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized transparency in the U.S. central bank's balance sheet policies, ensuring that any changes would be communicated and debated in advance. Warsh reassured that fiscal policy would remain separate from monetary policy, maintaining clarity for financial markets and legislative bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:29 IST
Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet Strategy Unveiled
Kevin Warsh
  • Country:
  • United States

Kevin Warsh, the Federal Reserve Chair, has announced a commitment to transparent communication regarding any amendments to the central bank's balance sheet policies.

Speaking to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Warsh articulated that all decisions will be preceded by a comprehensive preview and discussion, ensuring the financial market is notified well in advance.

Furthermore, he made it clear that the Federal Reserve's balance sheet remains a monetary policy tool, distinct from fiscal policy areas, indicating a clear division to avoid policy overlap.

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