Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet Strategy Unveiled

Kevin Warsh, the Federal Reserve Chair, has announced a commitment to transparent communication regarding any amendments to the central bank's balance sheet policies.

Speaking to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Warsh articulated that all decisions will be preceded by a comprehensive preview and discussion, ensuring the financial market is notified well in advance.

Furthermore, he made it clear that the Federal Reserve's balance sheet remains a monetary policy tool, distinct from fiscal policy areas, indicating a clear division to avoid policy overlap.