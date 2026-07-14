Tragedy Strikes at Brussels Construction Site: Fire Claims Lives

A tragic fire erupted at a construction site in Brussels, leading to several fatalities. The local authorities are currently searching for six missing persons, with bodies discovered in one of two elevator shafts. Approximately 200 workers were present when the fire broke out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Brussels Construction Site: Fire Claims Lives
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  • Belgium

A devastating fire at a construction site in central Brussels claimed multiple lives on Tuesday, according to local authorities. The incident has left six individuals unaccounted for as search efforts continue.

Bodies have been discovered in one of the two elevators at the site on Place de Brouckere where the blaze ignited early in the day. "We managed to access one of the elevator cabins and spotted corpses of two or three victims," stated Brecht Speybrouck, a spokesman for the labor inspection service.

Over 200 workers were present during the fire. The initial fire on the lower floors was swiftly contained, but the flames spread through the elevator shafts, igniting another fire on an underground level, prompting urgent response from emergency services.

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