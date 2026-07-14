Inflation Eases Market Fears: Fed Rate Hikes Unlikely Amid Optimistic Earnings

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained ground as softer-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve may reconsider aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors were buoyed by strong second-quarter results from leading banks.

Inflation, measured by the consumer price index, increased by 3.5% in June, undershooting the forecast of 3.8%. This prompted traders to lower their expectations of near-term rate hikes, with the likelihood of a quarter-point increase at the next Fed meeting dropping to 15%.

Positive earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and others overshadowed a significant slump in IBM shares. As the earnings season progresses, investors are focused on signs of corporate America's health, with market dynamics potentially impacting the ongoing equity rally.