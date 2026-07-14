Inflation Eases Market Fears: Fed Rate Hikes Unlikely Amid Optimistic Earnings
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as inflation data fell below expectations, easing fears of imminent Fed rate hikes. Positive earnings reports, particularly from major banks, boosted the market. Meanwhile, IBM shares plummeted after a disappointing forecast. Focus is on corporate health as the earnings season unfolds.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained ground as softer-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve may reconsider aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors were buoyed by strong second-quarter results from leading banks.
Inflation, measured by the consumer price index, increased by 3.5% in June, undershooting the forecast of 3.8%. This prompted traders to lower their expectations of near-term rate hikes, with the likelihood of a quarter-point increase at the next Fed meeting dropping to 15%.
Positive earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and others overshadowed a significant slump in IBM shares. As the earnings season progresses, investors are focused on signs of corporate America's health, with market dynamics potentially impacting the ongoing equity rally.
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