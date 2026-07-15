Federal Reserve’s Policy Overhaul: Kevin Warsh's Vision for a New Era

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is spearheading a comprehensive review of the U.S. interest rate policy, including the central bank's staggering $6.8 trillion balance sheet. This evaluation comes nearly two decades after the existing policy was implemented.

In his first appearance before Congress since assuming his role, Warsh addressed the House Financial Services Committee, revealing that the review would assess the advantages and disadvantages of the ample-reserves regime. He highlighted the importance of finding sustainable equilibria, despite ruling out a return to pre-crisis strategies.

Warsh emphasized that any potential changes would be communicated transparently and take considerable time to implement. Stressing a preference for using interest rate policy as the primary tool post-crisis, he acknowledged the complexity of the current asset holdings and voiced openness to reforms.