Emerging Markets Seize Opportunity in Critical Minerals Boom

A Moody's report highlights how the global demand for critical minerals offers emerging markets a chance to enhance their economies by moving beyond raw material exports. This shift, driven by the energy transition and technology, emphasizes processing and refining to ensure supply chain security and economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:55 IST
Emerging Markets Seize Opportunity in Critical Minerals Boom
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The global race for critical minerals is reshaping supply chains, presenting resource-rich emerging markets with a rare opportunity to transcend raw material exports, according to a comprehensive report by Moody's. It notes that surging demand linked to energy transitions, electric vehicles, and advanced technologies makes these minerals crucial for economic security.

As nations diversify supply chains, emerging markets with ample reserves can benefit by advancing into downstream industries. Moody's emphasizes, "Demand for critical minerals is set to grow strongly," suggesting these countries could evolve from mere miners to refining and processing powerhouses.

The report highlights a pivotal shift: no longer confined to mining, the focus is now on processing capacity and value addition. By investing in refining and related infrastructure, countries can secure economic gains and bolster resilience against geopolitical disruptions, redefining their role in global supply chains.

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