Kremlin Remains Open but Peace Talks with Ukraine Stall

The Kremlin states there's no immediate prospect for resuming peace talks with Ukraine but remains open to negotiations. Despite Turkey's willingness to facilitate peace, no talks are scheduled. Previous negotiations in Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, and Geneva stalled as the war continues. Kremlin monitors Ukrainian politics, stressing the need for Kyiv's commitment to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:01 IST
Kremlin Remains Open but Peace Talks with Ukraine Stall
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  • Russia

The prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine appears to have hit another dead end, as the Kremlin announced it sees no immediate chance for peace talks to resume. While Russia is open to negotiations, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that new discussions aren't planned at this time.

Peskov expressed gratitude towards Turkey for its efforts in facilitating peace, yet unequivocally stated that there are no evident signs of a negotiation revival. The conflict, now in its fifth year, sees both nations striking crucial infrastructure and each other's cities.

Previous peace efforts involved brief rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, and Geneva, mediated by the United States. However, these initiatives stalled amid global distractions, including the United States' involvement in another conflict with Iran. Despite political changes in Ukraine's government, the Kremlin insists on Kyiv’s willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution.

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