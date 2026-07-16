The prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine appears to have hit another dead end, as the Kremlin announced it sees no immediate chance for peace talks to resume. While Russia is open to negotiations, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that new discussions aren't planned at this time.

Peskov expressed gratitude towards Turkey for its efforts in facilitating peace, yet unequivocally stated that there are no evident signs of a negotiation revival. The conflict, now in its fifth year, sees both nations striking crucial infrastructure and each other's cities.

Previous peace efforts involved brief rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, and Geneva, mediated by the United States. However, these initiatives stalled amid global distractions, including the United States' involvement in another conflict with Iran. Despite political changes in Ukraine's government, the Kremlin insists on Kyiv’s willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution.