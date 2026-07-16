Bangladesh's IMF Journey: Economic Challenges Amid Global Strains

The IMF wrapped up discussions in Bangladesh on new economic arrangements after the country's departure from a $5.5 billion bailout. Amid fiscal challenges, inflation, and external pressures like the Middle East conflict, Bangladesh aims to reform and stabilize its economy with new frameworks and international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:36 IST
Bangladesh's IMF Journey: Economic Challenges Amid Global Strains
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded its visit to Bangladesh, where discussions were held on a new economic arrangement at the government's request. These talks follow the country's exit from a previous $5.5 billion bailout, which was deemed misaligned with national priorities by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government.

According to the IMF, Bangladesh's economic growth is projected to moderate to 3.5% by fiscal 2027, with further weakening expected over the medium term. The South Asian nation is facing fiscal, financial, and inflationary pressures, exacerbated by higher global commodity prices and the Middle East conflict.

Bangladesh's Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury announced an agreement on a broad framework for a new IMF program. The plan includes phased reforms, focusing on revenue mobilization and subsidy rationalization to create fiscal space for essential social and development expenditures. The IMF also recommended tight monetary policies to curb inflation and enhance external stability.

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