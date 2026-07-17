Inferno in the North: Ontario's Battle Against Devastating Wildfires

Ontario has appealed for federal aid to evacuate its northern communities, overwhelmed by rampant wildfires that have deteriorated air quality as far as Toronto and parts of the Northeastern U.S.

The region is facing an unprecedented number of active fires this year, exceeding those recorded by mid-July over the previous two years. Many blazes have predominantly impacted remote Indigenous communities, prompting mass evacuations.

In a dramatic escalation on Thursday, 859 active fires were reported, with 113 deemed out of control. The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, assures ongoing collaboration with local authorities to bolster evacuation efforts and provide necessary support.