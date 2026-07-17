ECB's July Meeting: Key Questions Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

With oil prices back on the rise, the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting on July 23 has taken on a heightened significance. In the aftermath of last month's rate hike, policymakers face renewed uncertainty over the impact of the Iran war on energy costs.

Despite the June rate increase, which made the ECB the first of the major central banks to react to the conflict, the Bank seems poised to maintain its key rate at 2.25% in this meeting. The rise in oil prices has yet to reach previous peaks, thus leaving some room for patience.

The path for the ECB is fraught with diverse challenges, from the geopolitical turmoil affecting inflation projections to the development of the digital euro initiative. While some analysts anticipate a possible further rate hike in September, the unfolding Middle East situation and inflationary pressures will significantly shape the ECB's future decisions.