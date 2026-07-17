Market Turmoil: Chipmaker Sell-Off and Middle East Tensions Shake Global Stocks

On Friday, a significant sell-off in semiconductor stocks, combined with escalating tensions in the Middle East, sent global stock indexes tumbling. Stock markets across Asia suffered heavily, with investors pivoting to sectors like banking after strong earnings from key financial institutions.

Particularly impacted were markets in Taiwan, which dropped by 5.7%, and Japan's Nikkei, which sank nearly 6%. The fall was exacerbated by holidays in South Korea. The CSI300 index in China and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also faced declines, driven by technology stock losses.

The rising oil prices, alongside geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, have also contributed to market volatility. Analysts warn of overcapacity issues in the AI market, challenging previous bullish sentiments, and raising questions about the semiconductor cycle's longevity.