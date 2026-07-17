Pound's Resilience Amid Political Transition

The British pound experienced a modest decline on Friday but appears poised for a third straight weekly increase. The currency's resilience is attributed to news that Andy Burnham, the incoming UK Prime Minister, has selected a centrist for the finance minister position.

This development has reassured investors concerned about potential increased spending by the new administration. Sterling slipped by 0.2% to $1.345, a pullback from earlier gains earlier this week. However, it still reflects a weekly rise, buoyed by Wednesday's reports favoring Burnham's choice of Shabana Mahmood over Ed Miliband as finance minister.

UK government bonds also rallied alongside positive political changes, benefiting from a stronger pound and encouraging fiscal prudence. A potential drop in British bond yields, however, signals caution if market expectations for Bank of England rate hikes become overly optimistic.