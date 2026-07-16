Tinubu's Economic Reforms: A Scorecard for Progress

Nigeria plans to publish a scorecard tracking poverty, income, and inequality to demonstrate the impact of President Tinubu's economic reforms. The initiative addresses criticism that reforms have improved economic metrics but not household living standards amid high costs. The finance ministry will oversee the scorecard's production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:05 IST
Tinubu's Economic Reforms: A Scorecard for Progress
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria is set to release a scorecard monitoring poverty, income, and inequality as President Bola Tinubu's administration aims to prove that economic reforms are enhancing living standards, according to the finance minister.

This initiative seeks to counter criticisms that the improved revenue and investor confidence brought by Tinubu's policies have not resulted in tangible benefits for households grappling with high living costs. Speaking at a BusinessDay conference in Lagos, Taiwo Oyedele emphasized the importance of shared prosperity measured through reduced poverty, increased per capita income, and lower inequality.

The government contends that its 2023 reforms, such as eliminating the fuel subsidy and liberalizing the naira, have garnered positive reactions from investors but critiques persist over corruption and fiscal discipline. Despite rising inflation, Oyedele noted the return of investor interest and a more efficient foreign exchange market but stressed that mere economic stability is insufficient without real progress in people's lives.

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