UN Chief Advocates AI-Boosted Early Warning Systems for Climate Resilience

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent need for AI-powered early warning systems to mitigate climate disasters. Speaking at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Guterres highlighted the importance of international cooperation and technology sharing to protect vulnerable populations from climate risks while promoting sustainable tech practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:04 IST
UN Chief Advocates AI-Boosted Early Warning Systems for Climate Resilience
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the urgent necessity for AI-enhanced early warning systems as a cost-effective strategy to mitigate the human and economic toll of climate-related disasters. Addressing participants at the 'Dialogue on Early Warnings for All in Response to Climate Change' during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference Meteorological Forum in Shanghai, Guterres highlighted the escalating global climate risks that demand swift intervention.

Guterres emphasized the life-saving potential of comprehensive early-warning systems, which can drastically lower disaster fatalities by ensuring timely evacuations. Despite the installation of multi-hazard early-warning setups in 128 countries, a third remain without protection, he noted. Guterres stressed the role of AI in enabling prompt forecasts and early alerts, which are crucial in preempting climate disasters.

The UN chief warned that the climate crisis is accelerating, with predictions of breaching the critical 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold. Highlighting the necessity for significant emission reductions and a shift towards renewable energy, Guterres called for enhanced observation networks and data reliability, alongside bolstered capacity for vulnerable nations to develop and maintain early warning systems. He urged for responsibly deployed AI technology that safeguards both people and the planet.

Guterres appealed for heightened investment and international cooperation to broaden the reach of early warning systems, framing this as an economic, development, and security necessity. He additionally urged AI corporations to switch to renewable energy for data centers by 2030 and to transparently report their environmental impacts.

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