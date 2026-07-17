Across Latin America, a cultural phenomenon is on the rise: parents are naming their newborns after their favorite World Cup soccer stars. In Peru, the name Haaland, inspired by Norway's rising star, has gained popularity, while names like Lionel, Neymar, and Cristiano celebrate soccer legends, registering thousands of new births.

The Norwegian team's unexpected success in the tournament, particularly the iconic 'Viking row' and Haaland's influence, struck a chord with Latin Americans whose teams exited early. Meanwhile, in Argentina, a surge in the popularity of names like Enzo and Emiliano coincided with the World Cup, echoing the names of key national team players.

Mexico, co-hosting the World Cup, saw creative combinations of names, such as Quiñona Ysisidra Morita Haaland Guevara, reflecting local and international soccer heroes. While this trend signifies strong cultural connections to the sport, observers like Fabiola Molina note potential drawbacks, emphasizing the importance of individuality beyond famous names.