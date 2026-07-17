Seismic Jolt: Southern Mexico Earthquake Spurs Tsunami Concerns

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near Mexico's Chiapas coast, prompting a tsunami warning. Buildings shook in Guatemala and El Salvador. Despite the threat, the actual maritime impact remained limited, with expected tsunami waves reaching up to 1 meter. Aftershocks further unsettled residents in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:45 IST
Seismic Jolt: Southern Mexico Earthquake Spurs Tsunami Concerns
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

On Friday, a powerful seismic event struck near southern Mexico's Chiapas coast, registering a magnitude of 7.3. This prompted immediate tsunami warnings, impacting the neighboring countries of Guatemala and El Salvador with tremors.

While the U.S. Geological Survey initially estimated the quake's magnitude at 7.4, it was later revised. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System highlighted potential hazardous wave impacts, though Mexico's navy downplayed immediate concerns regarding water level rises.

Residents, recalling past seismic events, evacuated amid aftershocks. The tremors evoked memories of previous earthquakes, such as those experienced recently in Venezuela, leading to heightened public anxiety.

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