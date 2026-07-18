Delhi Police Tighten Grip Amid Climate Activist Protest Amid Parliament Session

Delhi Police convened an emergency strategy meeting following the removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from a protest. With Parliament's Monsoon Session in progress, stricter measures, including Section 163 prohibitory orders, are enforced to prevent disruptions. Wangchuk, weakened from fasting, was hospitalized, and remaining protesters cleared from Jantar Mantar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:12 IST
Delhi Police Tighten Grip Amid Climate Activist Protest Amid Parliament Session
Anurag Kumar assuming charge as the Commissioner of Delhi Police. (Photo/X/@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In light of recent events involving climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, the Delhi Police are ramping up their efforts by holding an urgent high-level strategy meeting at their headquarters. Scheduled for 1:00 PM today, the briefing follows the forceful eviction of Wangchuk and his supporters from Jantar Mantar earlier this morning.

The primary focus of the meeting includes addressing the immediate repercussions of Wangchuk's hospitalization and ensuring security in the national capital during the ongoing Parliament session. Acknowledging the potentially volatile situation, the police enforce Section 163, previously Section 144, to ban gatherings around sensitive areas like Parliament House and India Gate.

Stringent restrictions are in place as the Monsoon Session of Parliament unfolds from July 20 to August 13, a period approved by President Droupadi Murmu. Meanwhile, student and political groups defying these orders face swift police action. With top police officials convening, strategies include reviewing security deployments and enhancing intelligence monitoring.

In the wake of yesterday's unrest, DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma confirmed the transfer of Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital, citing a health assessment and minor disruptions at the protest site. Adhering to court orders, a medical team responded amid resistance from protesters, leading to Wangchuk's relocation due to his deteriorating health condition.

Wangchuk's transfer highlighted his weakened state from a prolonged hunger strike, prompting further investigation under medical supervision. The situation led to heightened security evaluations chaired by Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava, affirming police readiness as the city braces for potential developments during this sensitive period.

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