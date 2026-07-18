Vikram-1: Skyroot Aerospace's Historic Leap Lifts India's Space Pioneering Spirit

India's space sector celebrates a landmark achievement with the first private orbital launch by Skyroot Aerospace. Vikram-1, the Hyderabad-based company's rocket, successfully reached orbit, cementing India's place as the third country to achieve private orbital launch capability. The historic mission, featuring diverse payloads, garnered praise from leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:08 IST
Vikram-1: Skyroot Aerospace's Historic Leap Lifts India's Space Pioneering Spirit
"Mission Aagaman": Skyroot's Vikram-1 reaches orbit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has reached a new milestone in its space ambitions as Vikram-1, the nation's first privately developed launch vehicle, successfully achieved orbit. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace hailed the mission as a defining moment for the country’s space sector.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar celebrated the launch on social media, calling it 'truly historic' and a testament to the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive of India's youth, fostered by recent governmental reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Skyroot team via social media, highlighting India's emergence as the third nation with private orbital launch capabilities.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, which carries payloads up to 350 kg to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit, marks this maiden achievement of private sector orbital launch from India. The mission, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman', featured diverse payloads, including a lab-grown diamond and a postcard from PM Modi, symbolizing the collective spirit behind this historic journey.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026