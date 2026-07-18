Vikram-1: Skyroot Aerospace's Historic Leap Lifts India's Space Pioneering Spirit
India's space sector celebrates a landmark achievement with the first private orbital launch by Skyroot Aerospace. Vikram-1, the Hyderabad-based company's rocket, successfully reached orbit, cementing India's place as the third country to achieve private orbital launch capability. The historic mission, featuring diverse payloads, garnered praise from leaders.
- Country:
- India
India has reached a new milestone in its space ambitions as Vikram-1, the nation's first privately developed launch vehicle, successfully achieved orbit. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace hailed the mission as a defining moment for the country’s space sector.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar celebrated the launch on social media, calling it 'truly historic' and a testament to the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive of India's youth, fostered by recent governmental reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Skyroot team via social media, highlighting India's emergence as the third nation with private orbital launch capabilities.
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, which carries payloads up to 350 kg to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit, marks this maiden achievement of private sector orbital launch from India. The mission, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman', featured diverse payloads, including a lab-grown diamond and a postcard from PM Modi, symbolizing the collective spirit behind this historic journey.
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