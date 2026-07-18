Kotak Mahindra Bank Reports 26% Profit Surge in Q1FY27

Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 26% increase in net profit for Q1FY27, supported by reduced provisions and robust loan growth. Despite a slight decline in net interest margin, non-interest income rose and asset quality improved, showcasing strong operational performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 14:22 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Reports 26% Profit Surge in Q1FY27
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a noteworthy financial performance, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26% surge in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, reaching Rs 4,123 crore. The robust growth was attributed to lowered provisions, dynamic loan growth, and an increment in fee income, according to the bank's recent press release issued on Saturday.

The bank achieved a 9% rise in net interest income to Rs 7,928 crore and a 10% increase in operating profit, which stood at Rs 6,131 crore. The significant rise in profitability was primarily buttressed by a 45% year-on-year reduction in provisions to Rs 668 crore, down from Rs 1,208 crore in Q1FY26, thereby boosting the bottom line effectively.

Moreover, the growth of net advances by 15% year-on-year to Rs 5.12 lakh crore reinforced stable NII growth. While non-interest income experienced an 11% year-on-year increase, operating expenses rose by 8%, improving cost-to-assets ratio. Despite depositional robustness, the moderation in NIM and CASA ratio emerges as key focal points for sustaining future earnings momentum.

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