Kotak Mahindra Bank Posts Robust 26% Profit Rise in Q1FY27

Kotak Mahindra Bank recorded a 26% increase in net profit for Q1FY27 at Rs 4,123 crore, driven by reduced provisions, loan growth, and higher fee income. Despite a decline in net interest margin, asset quality improved significantly with lower slippages and non-performing assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 14:06 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Posts Robust 26% Profit Rise in Q1FY27
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a remarkable 26% rise in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, reaching Rs 4,123 crore, as per the bank's press release on Saturday. The impressive performance was buoyed by reduced provisions, healthy loan growth, and increased fee income, although a decline in net interest margin tempered core interest earnings.

The bank saw its net interest income (NII) grow by 9% to Rs 7,928 crore, and operating profit rose by 10% to Rs 6,131 crore. This sharp profit increase was primarily due to a significant 45% drop in provisions, falling to Rs 668 crore from Rs 1,208 crore in the same quarter last year. Consequently, the bank's annualised credit cost fell from 0.93% to 0.46%, offering a substantial boost to its bottom line.

Asset quality showed marked improvement during the quarter, with slippages decreasing by 27% to Rs 1,321 crore. Gross NPA declined to 1.18% compared to 1.48% in the previous year, while the net NPA fell to 0.27% from 0.34%. The provision coverage ratio maintained a strong 78%. While non-interest income supported performance with an 11% increase in fees to Rs 2,500 crore, the net interest margin's decline will remain a critical area to watch for sustaining future earnings momentum.

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