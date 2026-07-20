Tensions Rise as Shipping in Strait of Hormuz Slows

The number of ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz decreased significantly over the weekend, as tensions between the United States and Iran ramped up in the Middle East, according to shipping data released on Monday.

Only four vessels traversed the strait on Sunday, a substantial drop from the eight recorded on the previous day. At least three oil product tankers and one Very Large Crude Carrier have entered the strait to load oil since Friday, data indicates.

There has been no visible movement of liquefied natural gas tankers since Thursday. Meanwhile, the U.S. reported it completed an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, with Kuwait and Bahrain, U.S. allies, noting increased Iranian activity. The U.S. claims to enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports, as Iran targets vessels that bypass its navigation regulations. The passage typically plays a pivotal role in the global oil trade.