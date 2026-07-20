Houthis Declare Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Tensions

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, marking a new escalation in the conflict involving the United States and Iran. The blockade threatens global energy supplies and extends tensions beyond the Gulf region.

The announcement occurred as fragile diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington continue, aiming to prevent further military escalations. The closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait, as pushed by Iran, would significantly disrupt global oil flows.

As ongoing military strikes by the U.S. and retaliations by Iran persist, diplomatic channels remain open with efforts to mediate a ceasefire. Meanwhile, regional conflicts intensify, with multiple attacks and strikes reported, exacerbating fears of a widening conflict.