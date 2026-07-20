Market Movements Amid Global Tensions: A European Perspective

As geopolitics and market volatility intertwine, European and global markets are under intense scrutiny. While Spain celebrated a World Cup win, the U.S. military continued its operations in Iran, straining international relations and impacting oil prices.

Brent crude soared above $90 per barrel, pressuring investors to anticipate a possible Federal Reserve rate hike. Meanwhile, earnings season commences with high expectations from tech giants like Alphabet, Intel, and Tesla. Despite TSMC's strong performance, shares declined, signaling market instability.

The European Central Bank confronts a critical meeting, influenced by the oil price surge. With rates potentially holding at 2.25%, attention shifts to September's projections. Additionally, the U.K. awaits Andy Burnham's cabinet appointments, which could sway market dynamics significantly.