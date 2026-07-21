NDA 'Mangal Milan' Celebrates Modi’s Milestone Leadership

The NDA Parliamentary Party convened a 'Mangal Milan' meeting at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, located in the Parliament Library Building, on Tuesday. This gathering was held to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to welcome the newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha. The event saw the arrival of the Prime Minister accompanied by Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Earlier, prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others, were also seen attending the meeting. During the event, the NDA partners were expected to pass a congratulatory resolution for Modi, acknowledging him as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister, followed by a keynote address from him.

Separately, the newly formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), led by former TMC MP Sudeep Bandyopadhyay, held their inaugural parliamentary meeting. This was due to the lack of formal recognition from the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding their merger under the NCPI banner. Despite the procedural delays, the NCPI affirmed their support for the NDA government and committed to active participation in parliamentary discussions.