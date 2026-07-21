Historic Shift: Andy Burnham's Rise as UK's New Prime Minister

UK's political landscape witnessed a significant shift with Andy Burnham's ascension to Prime Minister after Keir Starmer's resignation. PM Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations, highlighting shared democratic values between India and the UK. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement promises to bolster their bilateral relations further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:52 IST
Historic Shift: Andy Burnham's Rise as UK's New Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Andy Burnham (Photo/PIB,X@andyburnham). Image Credit: ANI

On Tuesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Andy Burnham on his new role as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Modi expressed optimism about collaborating closely with Burnham to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance the Vision 2035. His message, posted on the social media platform X, emphasized the strong foundation of India-UK relations, underlined by shared democratic values and extensive cooperation across vital sectors such as trade, investment, technology, and defense.

Modi's message reinforced the importance of the newly effective Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which he believes will provide fresh impetus to bilateral ties and strengthen the cooperative bond between the two nations. In his post, Modi declared, "With CETA entering into force, our bilateral partnership is poised for growth. I'm eager to further deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Andy Burnham assumed office as the 59th Prime Minister of Britain on Monday, following Keir Starmer’s resignation amid political and economic instability. Marking a decade characterized by frequent leadership changes, Burnham, accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel, addressed a politically weary public from 10 Downing Street. Emphasizing the need for stability, he declared, "Britain must demonstrate to the world it can regain stability." As the seventh Prime Minister in just ten years, Burnham pledged transformative changes to steer the UK toward stability.

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