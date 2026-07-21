SBI Funds Management Debuts with 7% Premium, Marks India's Financial Evolution

SBI Funds Management made a notable debut on the NSE and BSE, listing nearly 7% above its IPO price. The Rs 11,692 crore IPO closed successfully, marking it as the largest issue so far in 2026, according to SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.

The stock opened at Rs 613.30 on the NSE, reflecting a Rs 39.30 premium over the issue price of Rs 574 per share. It debuted at Rs 610 on the BSE, $36 higher than the issue price. This listing has brought the company's market capitalization to Rs 1,25,397.29 crore.

During the listing ceremony, Setty highlighted the significance of the event beyond a stock market debut, acknowledging it as a reflection on the institution-building journey that made SBI Funds Management India's largest asset management company. He emphasized the pivotal role of capital markets in wealth creation and economic resilience.

Setty credited the company's sustained leadership to its investment resilience, prudent risk management, and wide distribution network. He noted the mutual fund industry's massive growth from Rs 6,700 crore in 1988 to over Rs 80 lakh crore today, with SBI Funds Management managing nearly 15% of these assets.

The IPO witnessed a remarkable response, being subscribed nearly 42 times, with the QIB segment oversubscribed approximately 140 times. Setty underscored the offering as a testament to India's market resilience and global investor confidence.