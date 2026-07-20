AfDB approves $13 million to strengthen Ebola response

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved $13 million in emergency funding to help the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan strengthen their response to the latest Ebola outbreak, with most of the support directed to the DRC, where the epidemic began. The funding will support emergency health measures aimed at containing the virus, protecting vulnerable communities and improving regional coordination as health authorities work to prevent further cross-border transmission.

DRC receives majority of emergency funding

The financial package includes a $10 million grant from reallocated resources within the AfDB's DRC portfolio, which will be implemented through the World Health Organization (WHO). An additional $3 million grant, financed under the African Development Bank's Multi-Country Emergency Assistance Project, will be implemented by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Of the total funding, the DRC will receive $11 million, while Uganda and South Sudan will each receive $1 million to strengthen preparedness and response efforts.

Support targets surveillance and early detection

The funding will be used under the Bank Group's Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak Response Plan to improve early diagnosis, epidemiological surveillance, community engagement, public awareness campaigns and regional cooperation. The programme will be carried out in close coordination with the health ministries of the affected countries to help contain the outbreak and reduce illness and deaths.

Mohamed Cherif, the African Development Bank Group's Deputy Director General for Central Africa and Country Manager for the DRC, said the emergency support reflects the institution's commitment to helping regional member countries protect lives, strengthen health systems and respond effectively during public health crises.

Outbreak spreads beyond Ituri Province

The latest Ebola outbreak was declared by the DRC on 15 May 2026, with the initial cases centred in Ituri Province, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongwalu. Since then, the virus has spread to North Kivu and South Kivu, raising concerns about wider regional transmission.

According to the African Development Bank, the outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment. The Bank said the emergency funding is intended to strengthen national and regional response capacity while supporting efforts to contain the outbreak before it spreads further.