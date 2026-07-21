Battle Over Pix: Brazil's Revolutionary Payment System Faces U.S. Trade Challenge

Brazil's Pix, one of the world's most successful instant-payment systems, has become a focal point in the emerging trade tensions between Brasília and Washington. The Trump administration seeks to protect U.S. firms from the competitive threat posed by Pix as it gains momentum globally.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has identified Pix as a trade barrier, justifying new 25% tariffs on Brazilian imports. Washington doesn't demand its removal but argues against government favoritism. Brazilian officials see this as an attempt to shield U.S. credit card firms, arguing Pix's rise aids financial inclusion.

Launched in 2020, Pix quickly dominated Brazil's payment landscape, surpassing cards, with 170 million users. Calls from industry giants for regulation were ignored. Pix's international appeal fuels further tension as global plans emerge, challenging the U.S. dollar's dominance.