The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday that Russian businesses are facing significant setbacks following recent Ukrainian attacks on key warehouses owned by the country's largest online marketplace, Wildberries.

Drone strikes targeted substantial logistics centers in Kotovsk and Elektrostal on Saturday, igniting fires and halting operations at Wildberries, which processes more than 20 million orders daily. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the severity of the situation, highlighting the challenges faced by both the company and small-to-medium enterprises.

Peskov, however, dismissed Ukraine's allegations claiming that Wildberries manages military supplies for Russia's war activities.