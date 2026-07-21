Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Ecommerce Giant Wildberries

Ukrainian drone attacks on warehouses have disrupted operations of Russia's largest online marketplace, Wildberries. Key logistics hubs were struck, impacting over 20 million daily orders. The Kremlin acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and small businesses but denied accusations of military supply involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:09 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Ecommerce Giant Wildberries
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday that Russian businesses are facing significant setbacks following recent Ukrainian attacks on key warehouses owned by the country's largest online marketplace, Wildberries.

Drone strikes targeted substantial logistics centers in Kotovsk and Elektrostal on Saturday, igniting fires and halting operations at Wildberries, which processes more than 20 million orders daily. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the severity of the situation, highlighting the challenges faced by both the company and small-to-medium enterprises.

Peskov, however, dismissed Ukraine's allegations claiming that Wildberries manages military supplies for Russia's war activities.

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