NASDAQ Surges as Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Rally

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Tuesday, with semiconductors leading the charge. The Nasdaq spearheaded these gains as investors pivoted attention from Middle East conflicts and tariffs to anticipated technology earnings reports.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surged by 5.2%, buoyed by a rebound in semiconductor stocks, which had previously been battered. Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at 248 Ventures, attributed this to investor fears of missing out on favorable earnings reports.

The Dow Jones increased by 385.38 points, while the S&P 500 gained 65.92 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 329.13 points. Tech stocks like Sandisk and Western Digital posted robust gains, distracting from geopolitical and trade disruptions.