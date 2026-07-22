NASDAQ Surges as Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Rally

On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indexes saw significant gains, led by a robust rally in semiconductor stocks. Investors shifted their attention from Middle East tensions to upcoming tech earnings. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index notably rose by 5.2%. Major tech companies like Sandisk and Micron Technology posted significant gains, overshadowing tariff and geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 02:04 IST
NASDAQ Surges as Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Tuesday, with semiconductors leading the charge. The Nasdaq spearheaded these gains as investors pivoted attention from Middle East conflicts and tariffs to anticipated technology earnings reports.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surged by 5.2%, buoyed by a rebound in semiconductor stocks, which had previously been battered. Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at 248 Ventures, attributed this to investor fears of missing out on favorable earnings reports.

The Dow Jones increased by 385.38 points, while the S&P 500 gained 65.92 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 329.13 points. Tech stocks like Sandisk and Western Digital posted robust gains, distracting from geopolitical and trade disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026