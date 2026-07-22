New Jersey Voter Roll Error Sparks Election Integrity Efforts

In a surprising revelation, approximately 6,600 noncitizens were mistakenly added to New Jersey's voter rolls due to a software error at the state's motor vehicles department. Governor Mikie Sherrill disclosed that less than 400 individuals from this group participated in elections since 2023.

The addition of noncitizens has propelled election integrity to the forefront, especially as former President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to curb what he claims to be widespread noncitizen voting, despite experts portraying it as insignificant.

Sherrill ordered corrections and the vendor's replacement responsible for this error. Meanwhile, misinformation from the Trump administration threatens election stability, as seen in a federal push for unredacted voter rolls without evidence of significant violations.