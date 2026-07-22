India's Festive Oil Demand Surge: A Market Analysis

India's edible oil imports are on track for a significant increase between July and October, as domestic supplies dwindle amid rising festive season demand, according to industry experts.

Imports are forecasted to hit an average of 1.5 million tons monthly within this period, an uptick from the previous months, driven by higher demands for palm and soyoil.

The increased intake of oils, critical to the world's largest vegetable oil buyer, is likely to deplete inventories from key suppliers such as Indonesia and Brazil, while bolstering futures prices globally.