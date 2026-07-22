India's Cockroach Movement: Youth Unleash Fury Over Exam Leak Scandal

The Cockroach movement, driven by India's youth, protests in New Delhi demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after a major exam leak. This scandal underscores systemic issues in the higher education system and the frustrations of India's under-30s, who face unemployment and limited educational opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:32 IST
India's Cockroach Movement: Youth Unleash Fury Over Exam Leak Scandal
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Thousands of young supporters have gathered in New Delhi to support India's "cockroach" movement, marking a significant challenge to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst widespread demands for his resignation.

The movement was ignited by the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to leaked question papers, affecting around 2 million students. This cancellation led to tragic outcomes, including student suicides. NEET is crucial for entrants into India's limited medical courses, highlighting broader education system strains.

While exam leaks are not uncommon in India, this instance fueled the Cockroach Janta Party's satirical protest, tapping into the frustrations of Indian youth. In response, the government vows reform and accountability, yet protests continue with opposition parties rallying against the ruling administration.

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