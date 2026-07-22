India's Cockroach Movement: Youth Unleash Fury Over Exam Leak Scandal

Thousands of young supporters have gathered in New Delhi to support India's "cockroach" movement, marking a significant challenge to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst widespread demands for his resignation.

The movement was ignited by the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to leaked question papers, affecting around 2 million students. This cancellation led to tragic outcomes, including student suicides. NEET is crucial for entrants into India's limited medical courses, highlighting broader education system strains.

While exam leaks are not uncommon in India, this instance fueled the Cockroach Janta Party's satirical protest, tapping into the frustrations of Indian youth. In response, the government vows reform and accountability, yet protests continue with opposition parties rallying against the ruling administration.