Boeing Presses U.S. for EU Loan Transparency Amid Airbus Aid Controversy
Boeing has urged the U.S. government to seek transparency from the European Union regarding a €3 billion loan to Airbus, raising potential trade tensions. This request follows the indefinite extension of a tariff truce in the ongoing dispute over aircraft subsidies.
- Country:
- United States
Boeing is urging the U.S. government to demand transparency from the European Union regarding a €3 billion loan granted to Airbus, reviving trade tensions. This has emerged as Airbus plans a new aircraft by 2030, potentially heightening competition in the global market.
The prolonged 17-year dispute between the U.S. and EU over aircraft subsidies previously resulted in transatlantic tariffs. However, it subsided with a five-year truce that both sides have now extended indefinitely, avoiding a trade war in aerospace.
In a letter seen by Reuters, Boeing requested that the U.S. Trade Representative ask the EU for a comprehensive explanation of the loan given the timing shortly after the truce's extension. Meanwhile, the EIB insists the loan is standard, drawing no unconventional support for Airbus.
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