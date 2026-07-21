Boeing Presses U.S. for EU Loan Transparency Amid Airbus Aid Controversy

Boeing is urging the U.S. government to demand transparency from the European Union regarding a €3 billion loan granted to Airbus, reviving trade tensions. This has emerged as Airbus plans a new aircraft by 2030, potentially heightening competition in the global market.

The prolonged 17-year dispute between the U.S. and EU over aircraft subsidies previously resulted in transatlantic tariffs. However, it subsided with a five-year truce that both sides have now extended indefinitely, avoiding a trade war in aerospace.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Boeing requested that the U.S. Trade Representative ask the EU for a comprehensive explanation of the loan given the timing shortly after the truce's extension. Meanwhile, the EIB insists the loan is standard, drawing no unconventional support for Airbus.