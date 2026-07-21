Boeing Raises Concerns Over EU's €3 Billion Loan to Airbus

Boeing has urged the U.S. government to push the European Union for clarity concerning a €3 billion loan issued by the EU to Airbus. This move threatens to stir renewed trade tensions just days after an extension of the tariff truce over jet subsidies was announced.

The request was articulated in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, revealed by Reuters. Boeing expressed surprise at the European Investment Bank's announcement of the loan on June 29, a mere four days after agreeing to extend the truce. Boeing seeks a complete accounting of the loan's terms from the EU and an explanation of how it aligns with the 2021 truce agreement, which emphasized transparency.

The European Investment Bank stated that it routinely finances numerous companies and denied granting Airbus any preferential treatment, describing the loan as a standard financial arrangement that carries interest. Both Airbus and Boeing have refrained from commenting, and responses from the USTR and the European Commission are still pending.