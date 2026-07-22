Tankers Divert Course Amid Houthi Warnings in Red Sea

In a dramatic shift on the Red Sea, four tankers altered their navigational course to avoid potential conflict, as per ship tracking data. Two of them now aim for the Suez Canal after the Houthis in Yemen advised against approaching Saudi ports.

Additional tracking information reveals a fifth vessel, a vehicle carrier, reversing direction in the Gulf of Aden away from Jeddah. This comes in line with the concerns raised by the Iran-backed militia.

On Tuesday, three oil tankers filled with Saudi crude, initially destined for China and India, rerouted towards the Suez Canal, steering clear of the precarious Yemeni coastline.