Tankers Divert Course Amid Houthi Warnings in Red Sea

Several tankers changed course in the Red Sea after Yemen's Houthi militia warned against sailing to Saudi Arabian ports. Tracking data showed two heading to the Suez Canal, while others signaled open waters. A fifth ship turned away near Jeddah, with three oil tankers rerouting towards the Suez Canal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:27 IST
Tankers Divert Course Amid Houthi Warnings in Red Sea
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a dramatic shift on the Red Sea, four tankers altered their navigational course to avoid potential conflict, as per ship tracking data. Two of them now aim for the Suez Canal after the Houthis in Yemen advised against approaching Saudi ports.

Additional tracking information reveals a fifth vessel, a vehicle carrier, reversing direction in the Gulf of Aden away from Jeddah. This comes in line with the concerns raised by the Iran-backed militia.

On Tuesday, three oil tankers filled with Saudi crude, initially destined for China and India, rerouted towards the Suez Canal, steering clear of the precarious Yemeni coastline.

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