Seeds, Credit and Climate Smarts: Inside Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Recovery Push

Zimbabwe's four-year emergency food production programme has concluded after supporting more than 188,000 farming households, but its most important legacy may lie beyond the harvests it helped produce. The initiative combined climate-smart farming, agricultural credit, digital services and private-sector financing in an effort to turn a crisis response into a more durable model for food security.

Backed by US$25 million from the African Development Bank's Transitional Support Facility and implemented with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Zimbabwe Emergency Food Production Project ended on 30 June 2026. Its reported achievements are now feeding into the country's agricultural strategy for 2026–2030, shifting the central question from how many farmers were reached to whether the systems created around them can survive, expand and remain affordable.

A crisis response grows into a farming system

The programme was launched in 2022, when the agricultural sector was facing overlapping pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and disruptions to global supply chains. These shocks affected access to seeds, fertiliser and other inputs, increasing the risk that an international crisis could quickly become a domestic food-production crisis.

The immediate response was to help farmers continue planting. Yet the programme gradually developed into something broader: an attempt to strengthen the systems supporting agricultural production rather than merely supplying inputs for a single season.

Climate-smart farming practices were promoted across 153,000 hectares, supported by quality seeds, modern technologies and agricultural extension services. The programme also expanded the production of drought-tolerant maize and sunflower seeds, strengthening an area of growing importance as farmers face increasingly difficult climatic conditions.

Average wheat yields reached five tonnes per hectare under the programme, according to the reported results, contributing to record wheat harvests in Zimbabwe. While the available material does not separate the project's contribution from other factors affecting national production, the result indicates the value of combining inputs with technical support, irrigation-based production and stronger seed systems.

This integrated approach is what distinguishes the programme from conventional emergency relief. Seeds and fertiliser may help protect one harvest, but resilience depends on whether farmers can obtain finance, receive reliable advice, store crops safely and continue accessing inputs after external support ends.

Smallholder credit changes the risk calculation

Access to finance was one of the programme's most significant components. The Seed Revolving Fund, implemented through AFC Land and Development Bank, supported more than 90,957 farmers working in irrigation schemes. More than 33,000 of them were women. The fund achieved a loan repayment rate exceeding 90 per cent, according to the programme results. The figure challenges the assumption that smallholder farmers are necessarily unreliable borrowers.

Farmers are often excluded from formal credit because agricultural income is seasonal, weather-dependent and difficult to use as security for a loan. The risks are real, but the Zimbabwe programme suggests that lending can work when finance is linked to production systems, irrigation, inputs and organised institutional support.

The repayment result is more than a financial statistic. It could help strengthen the case for treating smallholder agriculture as an investable economic activity rather than a sector dependent primarily on grants and subsidies.

The project also used a partial credit guarantee scheme managed by the Africa Fertiliser Financing Mechanism in partnership with the Fertiliser and Seeds Group. The arrangement generated more than US$44 million in fertiliser sales above its initial target and facilitated the distribution of over 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser through private-sector partners and AFC.

The model sought to reduce the risks faced by suppliers and financial institutions while expanding input availability for farmers. This is significant because agricultural markets often fail not only because farmers lack demand, but because lenders and suppliers fear that the risks of serving them are too high.

Credit guarantees can help close that gap, but distribution volumes alone do not establish whether inputs remained affordable. The programme's longer-term value will depend on whether farmers can continue buying seeds and fertiliser on viable terms once project-backed support is reduced.

Women, data and machinery widen the meaning of resilience

Women accounted for 60 per cent of programme beneficiaries, substantially exceeding the initial target of 40 per cent. This is particularly significant because women are deeply involved in agricultural production while often having weaker access to finance, technology, productive assets and formal markets.

High female participation can expand the programme's household and community-level impact, but participation numbers tell only part of the story. The durability of those gains will depend on whether women retain access to credit, equipment and decision-making power after the programme closes.

The project also modernised agricultural services through the IDEA farmer registry platform. The digital system was created to support extension services and agricultural data management, potentially enabling institutions to identify farmers more accurately and direct support more efficiently.

Better agricultural data can improve planning, reduce duplication and help governments respond faster to production risks. Yet digital platforms are useful only when records remain current, institutions can maintain them and farmers in less-connected areas are not excluded. The programme paired digital systems with practical equipment. Farmers received metal grain silos, threshers, moisture meters and oil-processing machinery designed to reduce post-harvest losses and improve productivity.

These investments address a critical weakness in agricultural development: producing more food does not automatically mean retaining or earning more from it. Poor storage can destroy part of a harvest, while limited processing capacity can force farmers to sell raw products at lower prices.

Supporting seed institutions was another strategic component. By strengthening domestic seed production, the programme sought to reduce Zimbabwe's dependence on imports and improve the availability of locally appropriate crop varieties.

Together, these measures broaden the concept of resilience. It is not only the ability to grow crops during a difficult season, but the ability to finance production, access information, manage harvests and participate in more reliable agricultural markets.

The real verdict will come after the funding ends

The project's experience is already informing Zimbabwe's Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy 2 for 2026–2030. The strategy aims to grow the agricultural sector to US$15.8 billion by 2030 and raise its contribution to the national economy to between 12 and 15 per cent of gross domestic product.

The completed programme provides a possible framework for pursuing that ambition. It links production support with finance, digital infrastructure, private-sector participation, domestic seed capacity and post-harvest management.

However, moving from a successful development project to a national agricultural model is rarely automatic. A programme can achieve high participation and repayment levels while dedicated funding, technical assistance and institutional attention are available. The more difficult test begins when those arrangements must operate routinely and at a much larger scale.

Zimbabwe will need to determine which elements can be financed domestically, which require continued development support and which can be sustained commercially. The revolving fund must continue lending without weakening repayment discipline. Credit guarantees must attract private capital without transferring excessive risk to public institutions. Digital registries must remain functional, secure and accessible. Extension systems must be able to serve farmers beyond the original project areas.

Affordability will be equally important. Climate-smart seeds, fertiliser, machinery and financial services can increase production, but they may remain beyond the reach of poorer farmers unless markets, credit conditions and rural institutions continue to improve.

The programme's reach is substantial, but its lasting impact cannot be judged from completion figures alone. The more revealing indicators will be whether participating farmers continue recording stronger harvests, whether women retain access to finance and productive assets, whether loan repayments remain high and whether the private sector continues serving smallholders without project-backed incentives.