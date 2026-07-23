Jes Staley's Contentious Ties with Jeffrey Epstein: Congressional Scrutiny Intensifies

Jes Staley, the former Chief Executive of Barclays, recently testified in a closed-door U.S. congressional hearing, denying a friendship with the infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein. Despite his claims, Democrats in the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform remain unconvinced, citing over 1,000 emails suggesting a 'profound' bond between the two.

The emails, which surfaced amid a Financial Conduct Authority investigation, contradict Staley's statements and describe Epstein as 'family.' Staley, who resigned from Barclays in 2021 after regulatory disputes, is also fighting a lawsuit in Los Angeles, alleging that he and Barclays misled shareholders about his connections with Epstein.

The scrutiny has led to intensified demands for clarity, with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urging Barclays for answers on their investigation handling. As more information emerges, the pressure mounts on both Staley and Barclays to clarify the nature of their past dealings with Epstein.