Market Turbulence as Oil Soars, Stocks Dive, and Borrowing Costs Rise

On Thursday, oil prices soared above $100 a barrel for the first time since May, sparking widespread market turmoil. Attacks on tankers in the Red Sea, escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S., and a naval blockade by Yemen's Houthis contributed to Brent crude's 8% jump to $101.76 per barrel.

Concurrently, U.S. stocks plummeted as tech giants Alphabet and Tesla reported substantial cash burn in their latest quarters, sparking investor anxiety. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both posted losses of over 1%. Tesla's shares alone plunged 14% as the company experienced its first significant cash burn in two years.

Across the Atlantic, European borrowing costs rose to long-term highs amid renewed inflation fears and hawkish signals from the European Central Bank. The 10-year Bund yield in Germany exceeded 3.2%, a peak not seen since 2011, while the yen dropped to a 40-year low against the dollar as Japan faced possible rate hikes.