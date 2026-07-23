Mirabai Chanu Urges Team to Stay Composed for Commonwealth Games Glory

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu has advised the Indian weightlifting team to remain calm amidst mounting expectations at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Chanu, along with a robust squad, aims to replicate past triumphs and maintain India's strong weightlifting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:33 IST
Mirabai Chanu Urges Team to Stay Composed for Commonwealth Games Glory
Mirabai Chanu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As India gears up for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu has urged the nation's weightlifting team to stay composed under mounting expectations. The competition is set to run from July 23 to August 2, with weightlifting events scheduled from July 26 to 30 at the SEC Armadillo.

Chanu, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, will compete in the women's 48kg category—a division where she has experienced significant international success. Joining her are seasoned lifters like Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, and Harjinder Kaur, who are expected to uphold India’s weightlifting prowess.

In a conversation with ANI, Chanu emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and performing on the day of the competition, advising newer athletes to treat the Games like any other event. Despite missing the Asian Championships due to a shoulder injury, Chanu remains optimistic about her return. India's medal hopes also rest on the capable shoulders of Lovepreet Singh, who leads the men's +110kg challenge.

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