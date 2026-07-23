India's Milestone in Jet Engine Technology: Indigenous Turbo Jet Engine Delivered

India's first indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine, designed by DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and manufactured by Azad Engineering, has been successfully developed and delivered. This marks a significant advancement in India's aerospace and defense capabilities, showcasing the nation's growing technological prowess in an engineering field dominated by few.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:37 IST
India's Milestone in Jet Engine Technology: Indigenous Turbo Jet Engine Delivered
DRDO develops India's first indigenous 350-kg thrust class expendable turbojet engine (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has achieved a significant breakthrough by developing India's first indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine in the 350 kg thrust class. This landmark development was in collaboration with Azad Engineering of Hyderabad, who was chosen as the industry partner for the engine's manufacturing and assembly.

On July 22, Azad Engineering marked a historic day in India's aerospace and defense sector by successfully delivering the engine to GTRE. This achievement represents the culmination of years of exacting engineering work, advanced manufacturing processes, and a strong partnership between India's scientific and industrial sectors. The development of jet engine technology, mastered by only a few countries, is a hallmark of sophisticated engineering that demands meticulous precision, superior metallurgy, and rigorous manufacturing standards. This delivery showcases the Indian Defence Industry's growing technological capabilities.

The ceremonial handover of the engine was conducted by CEO of Azad Engineering, Shri Rakesh Chopdar, to Distinguished Scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems, K Rajalakshmi Menon, and Director of GTRE, SV Ramanamurty. Defence Secretary and Chairman of DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh, praised the partnership between GTRE and the industry, highlighting their vital role in realizing this vision into a historic accomplishment. (ANI)

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