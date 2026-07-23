Red Sea Incident: Saudi Vessel ENCELIA Targeted

A Saudi-owned vessel, identified as the ENCELIA, was attacked while navigating the waters of the Red Sea. The incident resulted in a fire on the ship's front, as reported by the Saudi state news agency SPA on Thursday.

According to an official source from the General Transport Authority, all crew members were confirmed to be safe. Authorities responded swiftly to secure both the vessel and its crew.

Additionally, urgent steps were taken to protect the marine ecosystem from potential harm caused by the incident, ensuring the preservation of the surrounding environment.