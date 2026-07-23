Red Sea Incident: Saudi Vessel ENCELIA Targeted

A Saudi vessel, ENCELIA, was attacked in the Red Sea, leading to a fire at the front of the ship. Fortunately, all crew members remained unharmed. Authorities have implemented measures to secure the ship and ensure the safety of the marine environment, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 07:10 IST
Red Sea Incident: Saudi Vessel ENCELIA Targeted
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

A Saudi-owned vessel, identified as the ENCELIA, was attacked while navigating the waters of the Red Sea. The incident resulted in a fire on the ship's front, as reported by the Saudi state news agency SPA on Thursday.

According to an official source from the General Transport Authority, all crew members were confirmed to be safe. Authorities responded swiftly to secure both the vessel and its crew.

Additionally, urgent steps were taken to protect the marine ecosystem from potential harm caused by the incident, ensuring the preservation of the surrounding environment.

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