Kick-Starting India's Football Future: Zor Se Bharat 2034 Unveiled

Zor Se Bharat 2034 is a transformative initiative aiming to revolutionize football in India by focusing on grassroots development, structured training, and player welfare. Announced at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the program seeks to foster aspiring talents through advanced training and transparent progress tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:58 IST
Kick-Starting India's Football Future: Zor Se Bharat 2034 Unveiled
Zor Se Bharat 2034 launch at FIFA WC final venue. (Photo/Zor Se Bharat). Image Credit: ANI

Zor Se Bharat 2034, a pioneering football development program spearheaded by Muhammad Khan, Chairman of Khans International, was officially launched at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the prestigious 2026 FIFA World Cup final venue. The initiative outlines a comprehensive strategy to enhance India's football prowess, emphasizing grassroots talent nurturing, coach training, structured competitions, sports science integration, and player welfare, according to a press statement.

Details regarding trial venues, eligibility, and assessment protocols will be revealed via official channels as the program advances, organizers disclosed. Emphasizing transparency, the initiative plans public talent trials to scout promising players, offer advanced development opportunities, train grassroots coaches, organize competitions and development camps, and establish safeguarding standards, they noted. An independent Football Advisory Council with experienced figures will be formed to oversee technical standards and program efficiency.

The official portal, www.zorsebharat.com, set for an August 15, 2026 launch, will serve as the main hub for program updates and participation details. Pointing to India's untapped football potential, Dr. Muhammad Khan remarked, "Our challenge lies in providing consistent access to top-tier coaching, structured competition, and sustainable player development." Organizers aim for transparency, tracking progress through public indicators like participant numbers and development outcomes. Notably, Zor Se Bharat 2034 remains independent of major football authorities, maintaining integrity and transparency, added Khan.

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