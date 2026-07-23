S Jaishankar Strengthens Bilateral Ties in ASEAN Meetings at Manila

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar intensified India's diplomatic relations by meeting with his Bruneian counterpart, Prince Abdul Mateen, and Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister, Justin W. Tkatchenko, on the margins of the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' meetings in Manila. These discussions emphasized bilateral cooperation and technological advancements.

Jaishankar's meeting with Brunei's Foreign Minister focused on advancing cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, drones, and digital technologies, aligning with India's Act East Policy. He emphasized the importance of rapidly evolving technology in strengthening ties and commended Prince Abdul Mateen for his new role.

Additionally, Jaishankar's discussions with Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation. He expressed India's readiness to support the development and maritime security priorities of Pacific Island Countries, reflecting his commitment to fostering regional partnerships.