ADB and JICA Launch Startup Fund for Southeast Asia Innovation

Early-stage startups developing solutions for climate, clean energy, agriculture and digital services will receive new support through a programme launched by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), helping innovative businesses expand across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The new initiative, called the Southeast Asia Emerging Entrepreneurs Kickstart (SEEK) programme, has been introduced through ADB Ventures, the bank's venture capital platform. Backed by the High-Level Technology Fund (HLTF), which is financed by the Government of Japan, the programme is designed to bridge the funding gap faced by young companies working on development-focused technologies.

Funding to help startups reach new markets

SEEK will focus on startups creating solutions in areas such as clean energy, sustainable industry, smart mobility, logistics, sustainable agriculture, the circular economy, inclusive finance, the digital economy and resilient communities. Eligible companies may receive seed funding of up to $400,000, allowing them to move beyond early market testing and bring their products and services closer to commercial deployment. Alongside financial support, startups will gain access to market-entry guidance, industry experts and networks of customers, investors and business partners across the region.

ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Isabel Chatterton said many early-stage companies tackling major development challenges struggle to secure investment, particularly in emerging markets. She noted that the partnership combines JICA's support for regional expansion with ADB Ventures' early-stage financing to help promising innovations reach communities where they are needed most.

Japanese startups take the first step

The programme will initially focus on startups based in Japan, drawing on the country's growing innovation ecosystem and expertise in technology. Selected businesses will receive support to assess local market demand, adapt their business models and prepare for expansion into developing economies across Asia and the Pacific.

Takaaki Nomoto, Director of the Multilateral Development Banks Division at Japan's Ministry of Finance, said many Japanese startups have technologies capable of addressing development challenges across the region. He added that the initiative would not only contribute to sustainable development but also help Japanese businesses establish a stronger presence in international markets.

The programme is expected to speed up pilot projects, improve market adaptation and create practical pathways for promising technologies to move from the laboratory to large-scale use.

Building a model for future innovation

Beyond supporting individual companies, SEEK is intended to create a repeatable framework that connects startup innovation with real development needs across Asia and the Pacific. Organisers believe this approach can strengthen regional cooperation while encouraging greater investment in technologies that improve lives and support sustainable growth.

Japan-based startups interested in joining the programme can submit their company profiles and pitch decks for consideration. ADB Ventures will continue providing patient capital, technical support and regional connections to help businesses grow in sectors including climate technology, clean energy, sustainable food systems, inclusive finance and community resilience.