Mixed Fortunes: China's 2026 Foreign Investment in Focus
Foreign investment into China showed mixed results in the first half of 2026, with an overall decline of 5% to 402.1 billion yuan. However, June saw a 15.1% year-on-year increase in foreign direct investment. The data releases insights into China's economic landscape amidst global economic challenges.
- Country:
- China
Foreign investment inflows to China saw a 5% decline in the first half of 2026, reaching 402.1 billion yuan, according to data released by China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday.
Despite the downturn during this period, a notable increase occurred in June, with a 15.1% year-on-year rise in foreign direct investment.
The mixed results highlight both challenges and opportunities in China's economic landscape amidst volatile global conditions. The exchange rate was noted as $1 equating to 6.7702 Chinese yuan renminbi.