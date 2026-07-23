Mixed Fortunes: China's 2026 Foreign Investment in Focus

Foreign investment inflows to China saw a 5% decline in the first half of 2026, reaching 402.1 billion yuan, according to data released by China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

Despite the downturn during this period, a notable increase occurred in June, with a 15.1% year-on-year rise in foreign direct investment.

The mixed results highlight both challenges and opportunities in China's economic landscape amidst volatile global conditions. The exchange rate was noted as $1 equating to 6.7702 Chinese yuan renminbi.